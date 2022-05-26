Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.57 Million

Brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to report $242.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the lowest is $240.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $945.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.05 million to $950.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $999.22 million, with estimates ranging from $991.95 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

HLIO stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,588. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

