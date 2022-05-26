Helical plc (HLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 423.45 ($5.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £517.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.21. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 284.33 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 427.09.

A number of analysts have commented on HLCL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.30) price target on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 575 ($7.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 14,000 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,100 ($73,109.35).

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

