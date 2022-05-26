Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $173.77

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.77 and last traded at $175.15, with a volume of 4215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.59.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,979,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares during the period.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
