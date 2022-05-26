Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $173.77

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.77 and last traded at $175.15, with a volume of 4215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,979,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $41,992,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after acquiring an additional 159,776 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

