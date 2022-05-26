Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.11% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,241 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 488,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,003. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

