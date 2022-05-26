Head-To-Head Survey: PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07%

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PacificHealth Laboratories and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacificHealth Laboratories and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.63 $7.22 million $0.02 29.26

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Summary

MariMed beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacificHealth Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

