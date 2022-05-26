Head to Head Review: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.06 million ($7.21) -0.19 Legend Biotech $89.79 million 67.26 -$386.21 million ($1.36) -28.79

NRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $62.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Legend Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Legend Biotech is more favorable than NRx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% Legend Biotech -429.40% -131.45% -47.76%

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of gastric cancer and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20/CD22/CD19 for the treatment of non-hodgkins lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.