HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,974 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $66,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. 6,132,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.32.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

