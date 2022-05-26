HC Wainwright Trims BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Target Price to $110.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a market cap of $320.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

