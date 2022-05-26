HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.
TSE EFL opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.71.
About Electrovaya (Get Rating)
