HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

TSE EFL opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.55 million and a PE ratio of -8.71.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

