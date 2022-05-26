HBK Investments L P Takes $1.47 Million Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,088,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Udemy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UDMY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of Udemy stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 20,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.