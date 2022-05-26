HBK Investments L P Invests $1.96 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.92. 102,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.