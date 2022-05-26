HBK Investments L P Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 279,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,065,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

