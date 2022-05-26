Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Down 0.9%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Longevity Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.