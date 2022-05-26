Harmony Market Cap Tops $572.42 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Harmony has a total market cap of $572.42 million and approximately $36.77 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.56 or 1.00026243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00162128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,469,640,222 coins and its circulating supply is 12,077,243,222 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

