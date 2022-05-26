HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits Market Cap of $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.75 or 1.61127320 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 404% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00501839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.