Handy (HANDY) Price Up 119.5% This Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 119.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $209,013.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.22 or 0.57014294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00494700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033192 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008674 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.