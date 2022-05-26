Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.26. 5,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,303. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 79,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.