Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $3,978.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00217253 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006606 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

