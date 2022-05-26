Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.75. Guess’ shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Guess”s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Guess’ by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 83.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 151,981 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 9.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

