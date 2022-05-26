GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,166 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Bally’s worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after buying an additional 403,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of BALY opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.99. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

