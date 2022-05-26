GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

