GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 179,960 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 312,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 768.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

