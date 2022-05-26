GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 26,721 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

