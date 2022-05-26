GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,046 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

