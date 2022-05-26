GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $184.63 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

