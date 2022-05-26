GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $992,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Select Medical by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

