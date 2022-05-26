GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $982,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

