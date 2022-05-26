GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.12 Million Stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 488.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Cortexyme worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme ( NASDAQ:CRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

