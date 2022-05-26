GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 34,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at $40,383,753.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDW opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

