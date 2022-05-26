GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cohu by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Cohu stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. Cohu’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

