GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $180,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

