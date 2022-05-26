GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 940 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $266,764,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,073,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $165,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RH opened at $256.17 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.60 and a 200 day moving average of $428.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.72.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.