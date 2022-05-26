Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $29.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

