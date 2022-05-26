Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $28.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

