Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 36,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 93,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.