Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $35,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,876,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

