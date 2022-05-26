Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 4,061 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($27.26), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($110,684.86).

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,174 ($27.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($25.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($43.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,327.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,661.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($42.03) to GBX 2,900 ($36.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

