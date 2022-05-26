GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.90

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 23146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.12.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.15.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

