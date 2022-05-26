Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok Acquires 33,167 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 33,167 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $372,133.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GHL stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

