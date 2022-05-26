Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.76

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $12.51. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 29,188 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.