Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $790.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00220057 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006507 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

