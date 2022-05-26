Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
