Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $4.75 Price Target at HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRAB. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grab by 46.9% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

