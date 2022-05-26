Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $4.75 Price Target at HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on GRAB. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.29.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
