Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cummins by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 45.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,317. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

NYSE CMI opened at $202.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

