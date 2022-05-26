Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 47,936 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,936 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after acquiring an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 438,527 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

