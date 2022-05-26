Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $469.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.