Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of ArcBest worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB opened at $69.93 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

