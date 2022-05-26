Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.87 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

