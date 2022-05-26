Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hershey by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after acquiring an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after buying an additional 219,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $211.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $321.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

