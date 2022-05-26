Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 173.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

